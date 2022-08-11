Miriam Bernado & High Summer fills Main Street with music tonight, Aug. 11, as part of the Main Street Live Music Series in the village of Stowe, 6-8 p.m.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Cannabis dispensary sets up in Cambridge
- Police find body believed to be missing New York man
- Rescued menagerie takes up residence at local farm
- Regional planners: Morristown, try again
- Stowe Police Department statistics, July 23-30
- Evans upsets long-term incumbent in Charlotte House race
- Lamoille County Court report, week of July 25
- Charlotte investigates town-run fire, rescue
- Stowe Jazz Festival returns post pandemic
- Owners to redevelop old Pizza Hut
Images
Videos
Commented
- Over 50 attorneys endorse Sarah George in reelection bid (2)
- South Burlington Police Blotter: July 11 - 17 (1)
- Vote for balanced approach toward justice (1)
- Chittenden will lead Vermont in wrong direction (1)
- Some Johnson village trustees object to mural plans (1)
- Park bench dedicated to Storey, noted Shelburne public servant (1)
- Time to fund police, preserve public safety (1)
Local & Social
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
Connect With Us
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Signup For Our Newsletter
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.