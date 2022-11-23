Handel’s Messiah Community Sing-in will return to the Stowe Community Church this year.
The performance on Monday, Dec. 19, will feature many returning orchestra members and soloists.
The choruses in Part I, plus “The Hallelujah Chorus” and final three choruses will be sung by the entire audience.
All are welcome to bring their own scores, and some scores will be available at the door for use that evening. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the performance begins at 7 p.m.
Masks will be required for all in attendance. Tickets will be $10 per adult, sold at the door. Stowe’s Messiah Sing is sponsored by Stowe Community Church and Stowe Performing Arts.
For information, email info@stowecommunitychurch.org.
