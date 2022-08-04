Guagua, a psychotropical Latin jazz band, helps kick off Stowe Jazz Festival weekend tonight, Aug. 4, as part of the Main Street Live Music Series in the village of Stowe, 6-8 p.m.
The series continues every Thursday through Aug. 18 and showcases the work of artisan vendors. Dine picnic style and listen to some of Vermont’s best music on the village green.
Here’s the rest of the lineup:
• Aug. 11: Miriam Bernado & High Summer.
• Aug. 18: Vorcza wraps up the series for the series.
