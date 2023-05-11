The Mad River Chorale, a community chorus of central Vermont, will present its spring concert “In Celebration of Spring” on Friday, May 12, at the Waitsfield United Church of Christ and on Saturday, May 13, at the Waterbury Congregational Church.
Each concert features works by Fauré, Handel and Schubert. The chorale will be accompanied by a string quintet of Brooke Quiggins, Mary Gibson, Liz Reid, Fran Rowell and Nick Browne.
Advance tickets are available at bit.ly/3VyssKN or by calling 802-496-4781.
The concerts both begin at 7:30 p.m.
