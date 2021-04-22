Spruce Peak Chamber Music Society offers a performance of “Lucid Dreams” in loving memory of Irene Bareau, a supporter of classical music in her community and an active member of Stowe’s Spruce Peak Chamber Music Society advisory committee.
The free event will be livestreamed from Skillman Studio in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Tuesday, April 27, 7 p.m.
The trio of musicians includes artistic director Jia Kim (cello), Euntaek Kim (piano) and Siwoo Kim (violin).
The repertoire, inspired and selected in memory of Bareau, includes pieces by Frederic Chopin, Antonin Dvorak and Franz Schubert.
“As a lifelong lover and champion for chamber music, I couldn’t think of a more perfect way to honor Irene than through this special program,” said Kim.
In her youth, Bareau was an accomplished violinist and performer of chamber music.
Pre-registration is required. Call 802-760-4634.
