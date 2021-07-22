Stowe’s Main Street Live music series continues tonight, Thursday, July 22, 5-8 p.m.
Sponsored by Stowe Vibrancy, the series provides a downtown showcase for artisan vendors all summer long. Wine, dine, sip, shop and enjoy all that the village with the weekly jazz residency of Vermont Jazz Trio, comprised of pianist phenom Remi Savard of Montpelier, double bassist Jeremy Hill of Waterbury and percussionist Peter Schmeeckle of Stowe.
Each week, the trio welcomes a guest artist. This week they are joined by guitarist Paul Asbell.
More at stowevibrancy.com.
