Legendary folk musician Tim Eriksen will performing Saturday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m. at River Arts, 74 Pleasant St., Morrisville. Eriksen is known for his startling interpretations of old ballads, love songs, shape-note gospel and dance tunes from New England and Southern Appalachia. He combines hair-raising vocals with inventive accompaniment on banjo, fiddle, guitar a 12-string Mexican acoustic bass. Eriksen’s work includes extensive contributions to the 2004 Oscar-winning film “Cold Mountain.” Tickets: $15, sliding fee, riverartsvt.org, 888-1261.