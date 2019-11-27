Tim Eriksen
Courtesy photo

Legendary folk musician Tim Eriksen will performing Saturday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m. at River Arts, 74 Pleasant St., Morrisville. Eriksen is known for his startling interpretations of old ballads, love songs, shape-note gospel and dance tunes from New England and Southern Appalachia. He combines hair-raising vocals with inventive accompaniment on banjo, fiddle, guitar a 12-string Mexican acoustic bass. Eriksen’s work includes extensive contributions to the 2004 Oscar-winning film “Cold Mountain.” Tickets: $15, sliding fee, riverartsvt.org, 888-1261.

Tags

We invest in the community. Invest in us.

Show us you enjoyed this content by becoming a newspaper subscriber.

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.