Leahy

The first family of Canadian music, Leahy, crosses the border for an appearance at The Barre Opera House, 6 North Main St., on Saturday, March 7, at 7:30 p.m. Leahy has earned a place as one of the world’s most highly regarded progressive folk-roots bands.

Its emergence in the late 1990s with the chart-topping instrumental single “Call to Dance” introduced audiences to a new way of understanding a uniquely Canadian music genre. A combination of strong stride piano, driving rhythm guitar, unique bass lines and a contemporary drumming style provided the foundation for wildly talented fiddlers and singers.

Information and tickets at barreoperahouse.org.

