Mal Maiz

Mal Maiz

 Lizotte

The Latin dance band Mal Maiz from Burlington headlines a musical celebration on Valentine’s Day, Friday, Feb. 14, at 7 p.m. at the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro. Tickets range from $20 to $25 at highlandartsvt.org or 802-533-2000.

