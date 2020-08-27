Live music, food and outdoor fun, all properly socially distanced from Sept. 4-6, at 5 p.m.
- Sept. 4, Guster lead singer and guitarist Ryan Miller.
- Sept. 5, Marc Roberge, songwriter and lead vocalist for rock band O.A.R.
- Sept. 6, Chad Stokes of Dispatch.
$30/$75 for all three shows. 100% of ticket sales goes to Spruce Peak Cares’ partner charities.
Wear your masks. Outdoor venue, 150 maximum.
Spruce Peak Village Green, 7412 Mountain Road. sprucepeak.com/communityconcerts.
