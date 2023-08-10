The Kompass String Quartet will play Charlie Morrow’s composition of Beethoven’s “Große Fuge” every Saturday through Aug. 25 at Bread & Puppet, 753 Heights Road, Glover.
“The Grand Fugue is one of Beethoven’s late string quartets composed after he suffered from complete hearing loss. Morrow emphasizes the temporal contradictions of the original piece by adding what he calls seven lifts, parts of the Beethoven piece stretched in Time.
Members of the string quartet are Jessica Gehring and Jade Schoolcraft on violin, Matthew Ryan on viola and Victoria Lin on cello. Free.
More at breadandpuppet.org.
