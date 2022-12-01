As the fall semester draws to a close, the music department at Northern Vermont University’s Johnson campus is showcasing its performing groups.
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, an evening of song features two ensembles of students. First, the Polaris Singers perform works from traditional and contemporary choral repertoire, led by director Stefanie Weigand and student conductor Sparrow MacDonald. Then the musical theater workshop course offers songs from Broadway favorites like “Spamalot,” “Rent” and “Hadestown.”
The concert band will present its semester program “Moving Forward” on Thursday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m., featuring works by Gustav Holst, Clare Grundman and Frank Tichelli in this program of wind band literature. Each work on the program highlights a composer who moved the needle in the development of band music during the past 100 years.
On Friday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m., the 10-piece Funk Fusion Ensemble will present a diverse set of funk and soul classics spanning several decades. The band will interpret songs from Bob Marley, Scary Pockets, Kamauu, Blondie, Eurythmics, Silk Sonic and The White Stripes in its unique style with big horns, slamming rhythms and voice.
All three free concerts will take place on the main stage at the Dibden Center for the Arts, 200 South Pond Road, on the campus of Northern Vermont University in Johnson beginning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.