What better way to emerge from the pandemic than celebrating with the Vermont artistic community.
Saxophonist and composer Brian McCarthy directs a 17-piece jazz orchestra in a program that combines new works and musicianship featuring trumpet icon Ray Vega, Latin jazz originals and classic standards arranged by both men.
The project will conclude its inaugural tour Saturday, Oct. 1, at Spruce Peak Arts, 6:30 p.m., in Stowe.
McCarthy is a Vermont homegrown artist and two-time Vermont Community Foundation and two-time Vermont Arts Council grant awardee. His album, “The Better Angels of Our Nature,” achieved Best of 2017 recognitions from DownBeat Magazine, Huffington Post and Cadence Magazine, along with being named the Times Argus Album of the Year.
His follow up album, “AFTER|LIFE,” will be released this winter.
After two years of live performances being limited due to COVID-19, McCarthy set his sights on starting a jazz orchestra. “I have always wanted to write for my own jazz orchestra featuring the talent we have here in Vermont, and the pandemic really pushed me to not wait any longer,” he said.
With the first gig locked in, McCarthy brought in trumpeter Vega as featured guest artist and they both began writing. The program will feature arrangements of Vega’s music and some of his favorite standards.
Vega is a veteran of the bands of Tito Puente, Ray Barretto and Mongo Santamaria. He has also performed and recorded with Joe Henderson, Lionel Hampton, Mel Torme and Paquito D’Rivera. He continues to build upon his extensive career as a performer here in Vermont, as well as a celebrated educator at University of Vermont, and host of Vermont Public’s “Friday Night Jazz.”
Tickets are $20-$35 at sprucepeakarts.org. More at brianmccarthyjazz.com.
