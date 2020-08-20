Stowe Vibrancy debuts Main Street Live with Vermont jazz trio Asbell, Schmeeckle & Hill on the green in Stowe village, corner of Park and Main Streets, Saturday, Aug. 22, 5 - 8 p.m.
Additional concerts will take place Aug. 29, Sept. 5 and 12.
For decades Asbell’s trio has been one of the mainstays of the national Americana and Vermont jazz scenes, playing at numerous local venues including the Stowe Jazz Festival.
He currently teaches guitar at the University of Vermont and Middlebury College.
Peter Schmeeckle grew up in Barre, Seattle and Los Angeles. He served as a drummer in the Marines and has been active in the jazz scenes in Honolulu, LA, Seattle and San Diego. For the past five years he has worked as a freelance percussionist, and teaches multiple instruments at Stowe Music Center.
Jeremy Hill is one of Vermont's top double bassists. Hailing from Waterbury and teaching in Waitsfield, he is one of the area’s finest jazz musicians and has been a part of the Stowe Jazz Festival’s after-hours house band at Doc Ponds with Sklarkestra every year of the festival.
Bring a picnic for and enjoy this socially distanced event on the green or any of the village establishments that offer dining.
More at stowevibrancy.com/events/main-street-live-music-series.
