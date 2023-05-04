Stowe Performing Arts’ Noon Music in May series continues on Wednesday, May 10, with internationally acclaimed soloist, recording artist and jazz harp specialist Park Stickney.
The one-hour concert begins at noon in Stowe Community Church
While attempting to live simultaneously in Brooklyn and on a farm in Switzerland, Stickney is always in motion, giving concerts throughout Europe and the U.S., either solo or with his various projects — most recently “The Lion, the Wolf, and the Donkey,” a trio with bassist Dino Contenti and percussionist Gigi Biolcati.
Stickney has performed and taught at every significant harp festival in the world, from Adelaide to Zaragoza, appeared on the French television program “La Boîte à Musique,” performed on the QE2, recorded with the “Crash Test Dummies,” played with John Sebastian of the Lovin’ Spoonful, jammed with young oud students in the West Bank, played Wagner as a stowaway deep in the harp section of the Berlin Philharmonic, given concerts in a mine in South Tyrol — and in a thermal bath in Switzerland — and in a New York McDonalds, and in Sri Lanka, Shanghai, Madras, Hong Kong and Moscow.
He has played Broadway, toured with the Fantasticks in Japan, and appears on page 97 of Patricia Cornwell’s novel “From Potter’s Field.”
An active teacher, Stickney is the jazz harp tutor at the Royal Academy of Music in London, an assistant at the Conservatoire National Supérieur de Lyon, and gives a harp improvisation class at the Haute Ecole de Musique in Lausanne, Switzerland.
Stickney has also recently discovered that virtuosity at the harp doesn’t immediately translate to aptitude on the alphorn.
His neighbors likewise agree.
The Noon Music in May concert series is made possible by the family of the late Irene Bareau. The concerts are free, but donations are greatly appreciated.
