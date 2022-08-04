It’s bedlam!

On Sunday, Aug. 14 at 4 p.m. Brass Balagan will present a concert of brass band street music in the Plainfield recreation field. Founded in 2010, Brass Balagan is a street brass band with roots in klezmer, balkan and banda music.
Balagan is a Russian/Hebrew word meaning bedlam, chaos, pandemonium, topsy-turvyness — a state of extreme confusion and disorder as in, “it was utter and complete balagan!”
The concert will move to the Opera House in the event of inclement weather. Admission is by donation. More at plainfieldoperahousevt.org.
