Indigenous Peoples’ Day Rocks! returns to Stowe and the Mayo field Saturday, Oct. 9, 10:30-2:30 p.m., with a concert from 3:30-6:30 p.m.
The national holiday formerly known as Columbus Day has been officially recognized by the Vermont since 2019 as Indigenous Peoples’ Day, which allows Vermonters to celebrate the vibrant culture of Vermont’s recognized tribe, the Abenaki, along with other Native American tribes and traditions from neighboring tribal nations.
The day-long Native American celebration will be headlined by Blues Hall of Fame inductee and six-time Blues Award winner Joe Louis Walker.
The day also features Native American educators, storytellers, drummers, artisans and food vendors, culminating in a rousing rock-and-roll concert from Vermont musicians Dave Keller, Vermont Jazz Trio, Bella Sances — and Walker, of course.
The cultural and educational day portion is free.
Advance tickets for the evening rock performance are $25; $30 day of show.
Rain date is Sunday, Oct. 10.
The celebration will follow all COVID-19 safety protocols.
Tickets at bit.ly/3hMXXOG.
