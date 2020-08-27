Aug. 29, 6:30 p.m.
National touring singer-songwriter Hunter Paye’s music has been labeled “roots-rock with more kick than the rest.” Raised in Newbury, he’s released five albums, written over 100 songs, and has done about 20,000 miles of touring.
Free, but must reserve seats. Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro. 802-533-2000, highlandartsvt.org.
