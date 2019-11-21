Sierra Hull

Sierra Hull and Noam Pikelny will perform with Stuart Duncan on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 7:30 p.m. at the Barre Opera House. Hull was recognized at age 11 as a virtuoso mandolin player. She's played the White House, Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center, and became the first bluegrass musician to receive a presidential scholarship at Berklee College of Music. Pikelny is the pre-eminent banjo player of his generation and is a three-time Grammy nominee. Duncan, considered by many to be bluegrass's top fiddler, has won four Grammys, a slew of Academy of Country Music awards, and is the nine-time International Bluegrass Music Association Fiddler of the Year. Tickets: $22-39 at barreoperahouse.org.

