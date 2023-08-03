Hot Club of Cowtown is coming to Stowe Sunday, Aug. 6, at 7 p.m. in the Trapp Family Lodge concert meadow.
This concert is part of the Music in the Meadow series presented by Stowe Performing Arts.
The Hot Club of Cowtown is known as an “effervescent, globe-trotting, string trio,” but their performance in Stowe will include an additional member. Guitarist Matt Musisteri will join fiddler Elana James, guitarist Whit Smith and bass player Sean Cronin on the stage in the meadow.
Hot Club’s joyful sound blends the traditional western swing of the 1940s American Southwest with European hot jazz influences of the same era. Along with original music, the Hot Club of Cowtown reinterprets everything from hoedowns to American songbook standards.
Settle into your seats by 6:15 p.m. and enjoy a short set by Vermont’s own Celtic rock band, Prydein.
“Just a little extra fun and something different while you enjoy your picnic,” said Lynn Paparella, executive director of Stowe Performing Arts.
Tickets are available at stoweperformingarts.com. Be sure to check the website on Sunday morning for location information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.