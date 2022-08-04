The Waterbury Historical Society will host the 40th Army Band in a program entitled “Iron Sights,” Saturday, Aug. 6 at 3 p.m., Rusty Parker Memorial Park.
In case of rain, the program will be in the Brookside School auditorium.
The 40th Army Band is Vermont’s own military band. Bring a chair or blanket.
The society will have the new Waterbury book for sale. Ice cream will be served at intermission.
