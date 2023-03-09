On Saturday, March 11, at 7 p.m. Highland Center for the Arts will host a gathering of musical talent to raise money for the Lamoille Area Cancer Network.
The initiative began with Roy MacNeil, an accomplished violinist, and his sister Mavis, also an accomplished musician. With a degree in music and a masters in music composition Mavis is now a full-time music teacher at Hazen Union. Together they have reached out to Vermont’s family of talented to assist fellow Vermonters fighting cancer.
Musicians will include Roy MacNeil on violin, viola and guitar; Mavis MacNeil on flute, tenor sax and banjo; Andrew Kohler on piano; Andrea Brightenbach on oboe and English horn; Jeff Reinhardt on clarinet and baritone sax; Estile Kitchen on alto sax; Irene Nagle on violin; Fiona Bock on violin; Jo Lander on violin; Mary Fowler on viola; Thurmond Knight on cello; Justin Lander on bass and lap steel; Kyle Woolard on guitar and banjo; Perry Heller on drums; Maura Gahan Dance; Alice Perron on guitar and clogging; and Nicholas Ingram on electric bass.
St. Johnsbury’s professional singers, the Halcyon Chorale, will round out this musical ensemble. Roy, Mavis and the Local Folk Orchestra will also perform.
This effort began with a 2016 concert when Roy was in the midst of a seven-year battle with cancer, and Lamoille Area Cancer Network was his staunch ally.
Roy has said, “I will be forever grateful for the support they showed me, and what they continue to do for our community.”
A $15 donation is suggested. More at highlandartsvt.org.
— David Kelley
