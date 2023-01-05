Coming to the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. is Dave Keller, the award-winning, triple-threat singer, guitarist, and songwriter.
Fueled by his love of deep Southern soul and blues music, his performances ring out with passion, integrity and an ability to break down the barriers between performer and audience.
Dave will be backed by his road-tested band: Ira Friedman on keys, Jay Gleason on drums, and Alex Budney on bass.
Tickets at highlandartsvt.org are $20 for adults, $10 for students, and $5 for EBT card holders.
