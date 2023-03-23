Rutland based singer-songwriter Phil Henry will play at the Willey Building Auditorium in Cabot on Thursday, March 30, at 7 p.m. as part the latest show by the Cabot Folk Club.
Henry exudes the skill of a craftsman and the authenticity of an artist.
He builds detailed worlds and characters who speak through Henry’s words, with “vivid lyrical imagery that captures the imagination,” according to Seven Days.
Tickets are $12 per person. More at cabortarts.org.
