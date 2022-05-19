Heliand Consort will perform on Wednesday, May 25, in Stowe Community Church as part of the free Noon Music in May concert series presented Stowe Performing Arts.
A Vermont-based chamber music ensemble, Heliand Consort performs in various combinations of piano and woodwind instruments. For this concert, Cynthia Huard, Katie Oprea and Rachael Elliott will present a program of spirited chamber music for piano, oboe and bassoon.
Pianist Cynthia Huard has appeared as a featured soloist at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum and the Aston Magna Early Music Festival, and in recital as a pianist and harpsichordist throughout the United States and in Europe.
As artistic director of the Rochester Chamber Music Society’s summer series, she has performed with Lark Quartet, Johannes Quartet, cellist Nathaniel Rosen, and with chamber players of symphony orchestras. She holds advanced degrees from Indiana University and The Akademie of Music in Graz, Austria. She teaches piano and chamber music at Middlebury College.
Elliott is a bassoonist and founding member of Clogs, Dark in the Song, Heliand Consort and Tuple. Featured recordings include her solo album “Polka the Elk,” “Darker Things” with Tuple, Michael Gordon’s “Rushes” with Rushes Ensemble, and five acclaimed records with Clogs, with whom she has toured worldwide.
A passionate educator, Elliott volunteers with music classes at a local public school and serves on the faculty at Longy School of Music in Cambridge, Mass., where she teaches bassoon, chamber music, co-directs Ensemble Uncaged, co-teaches winds and brass pedagogy, and is a member of the career coaching staff.
Oboist Katie Oprea, a native of St. Albans, has performed throughout the United States and Europe. She studied with Neil Boyer and Mark Weiger in the United States, and with Cesar Ognibene in Lyon, France.
While living in Europe, she served as principal oboist with the Romanian State Opera of Timisoara. She also toured and recorded with the Europa Symphony, the Timisoara Romanian Opera, the Timisoara Philharmonic and the Bolshoi Ballet. She is principal oboe with the Opera Company of Middlebury and performs regularly with the Vermont Symphony Orchestra.
More at stoweperformingarts.com.
