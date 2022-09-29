The first annual Moog’s Harvest Ball featuring Marcuz Rezak’s Shred is Dead, will be Friday, Oct. 7, Route 15, in Johnson, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
The show is presented by Higher Elevation, a cannabis shop owned by locals Bailey and Damien Evans that opens in Morristown this fall.
Rezak’s Shred is Dead brings a shreddy ’90s vibe to the Grateful Dead catalogue.
Rezak is a master collaborator, band leader and guitar player who “makes choice selections of regional musicians to join his lineup as he jets around the country performing at some of the hottest venues and festivals in the jam scene.”
Information at bit.ly/3UEL8Yz.
