Kathryn Meyer & Laila Reimanis soloists
Owen Leavey

Soloists for the Green Mountain Youth Symphony concert Sunday, Dec. 15, at 2 p.m. at the Barre Opera House are Kathryn Meyer of Stowe, at right, playing the Cimarosa/Benjamin Concerto for Oboe and Strings, and Laila Reimanis of South Strafford, playing Mozart’s Flute Concerto No. 1 in G. The concert will showcase three youth orchestras — Repertory, Concert, and Senior — and each will perform separately. Repertory will play holiday favorites, Concert will play familiar tunes from Moussorgsky and Leroy Anderson, among others, and Senior will present Dvořák’s Symphony No. 8 in its entirety, along with the two senior soloists. $15 adults, $12 seniors, $5 students K-12, free for under age 5. Information: gmys-vt.org.

