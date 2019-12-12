Green Mountain Men’s Chorus

The Green Mountain Men’s Chorus holds its annual a cappella holiday concert on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 2 p.m., Hunger Mountain Christian Assembly, Route 100, Waterbury Center. Men and women from the Green Mountain Men’s Chorus and the BarreTones combine to perform holiday favorites in four-part

harmony. Audience members will be invited to sing along on a few well-known holiday songs. Door prizes. Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for age 9-18 (under age 8 is free) and are available in advance by calling 802-552-3489, at the door or online at barretonesvt.com.

Tags

We invest in the community. Invest in us.

Show us you enjoyed this content by becoming a newspaper subscriber.

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.