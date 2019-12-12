The Green Mountain Men’s Chorus holds its annual a cappella holiday concert on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 2 p.m., Hunger Mountain Christian Assembly, Route 100, Waterbury Center. Men and women from the Green Mountain Men’s Chorus and the BarreTones combine to perform holiday favorites in four-part
harmony. Audience members will be invited to sing along on a few well-known holiday songs. Door prizes. Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for age 9-18 (under age 8 is free) and are available in advance by calling 802-552-3489, at the door or online at barretonesvt.com.