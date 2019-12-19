The Green Mountain Mahler Festival — named for the composer, pictured here — will perform Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony on Saturday, Dec. 28, at 7 p.m. at the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center at Stowe Mountain Resort. Many consider the symphony among the finest achievements of western music. Conductor Daniel Bruce leads the festival orchestra, and is joined by chorusmaster Erik Kroncke and vocal soloists Lillian Broderick, Linda Radtke, Wayne Hobbs and Kroncke. Tickets: 802-760-4634 or sprucepeakarts.org.