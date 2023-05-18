Join the Montpelier Community Gospel Choir for “Hear Our Prayer,” two Memorial Day weekend concerts featuring a selection of favorite gospel songs, showcasing the music of Moses Hogan, Dr. Ysaÿe M. Barnwell, Walter Hawkins and more.
The concerts will be held Saturday, May 27, at 2 p.m. and Sunday, May 28, at 4 p.m. with livestream available for Saturday concert, and a reception to follow the Sunday concert, both at the Unitarian Church of Montpelier, 130 Main Street.
Advance ticket purchases strongly recommended, as space is limited.
More at montpeliergospel.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.