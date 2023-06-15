On June 21 at 7 p.m., join host Brian Hamlin and other local musicians for a classic unplugged pickin’ circle on Make Music Day, a state-wide celebration of music to mark the first day of summer.
Bring your guitars, fiddles, harmonicas, banjos, ukes, mandolins, or just your voice and ears. Participants will join together in familiar songs to ring in the longest day of the year.
Gihon Valley Hall is located at 5503 VT 100 in North Hyde Park Village. Contact gihonvalleyhall@gmail.com with any questions.
