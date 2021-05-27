Salvation Farms’ Aid is back.
On Sunday, June 13, at Camp Meade in Middlesex, Salvation Farms will hold its second annual benefit concert.
Inspired by Farm Aid, Salvation Farms’ Aid features favorite local musicians covering national acts. This year’s line-up includes Rik Palieri covering Pete Seeger, Beg Steal or Borrow covering Del McCoury Band, Abby Sherman and The Way North covering Susan Tedeschi, Blues for Breakfast covering The Highwaymen, Mr. French covering Led Zeppelin, and Craig Mitchell covering Prince.
Gates open at 11:30 a.m. and music starts at 12:30 p.m.
Salvation Farms is a Vermont non-profit collaborating with farmers, partners and communities to help Vermont feed itself, working toward a future where communities are increasingly fed by local farms.
A silent auction includes a framed concert poster from Phish signed by all four band members, a collection of books from Chelsea Green Publishing, an annual family membership to the Craftsbury Outdoor Center, among other special Vermont items and experiences.
The event also feature a local abundance area where ticket holders can learn about gardening, traditional foods, eating for wellness, foraging, caring for soils and herbalism.
The $30 show is free for those under 12.
More at salvationfarms.org.
