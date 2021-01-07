River Arts Music and Movement Live
Courtesy photo

Every first Saturday of the month a different member of the Blue Man Group will go live at noon, facebook.com/RiverArtsVT, to help folks get moving and get silly, presented by River Arts Music and Movement Live. More at riverarts.org.

