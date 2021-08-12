Get into the spirit of community with the Morrisville Community Band at one of two remaining free concerts at the Peoples Academy bandshell, 7 p.m., tonight, Thursday, Aug. 12.
The band offers show tunes, marches, folk tunes, patriotic compositions, jazz — maybe even a TV theme song! So spread a blanket, pop up some lawn chairs, and put on your dancing shoes.
One more bandshell concerts take place on Aug. 19.
On Saturday, Aug. 14, the band appears in the Belvidere Old Home Day Parade, 10 a.m.
