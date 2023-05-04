Two well-known Vermont performers are teaming up for an evening of original numbers, folk hits, American Songbook standards and other golden nuggets.
Jon Gailmor and Taryn Noelle are joined by guitarist Don Schabner and veteran bassist and singer Dave Rowell on Saturday, May 13, 7 p.m., at the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro.
All have graced the stage for decades but have never performed all together.
For tickets go to highlandartsvt.org.
