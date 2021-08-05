One hundred years ago, Alice Howe’s great-great uncle built a home in Stowe.
On Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 6 p.m., Howe will play a homecoming show of sorts in front of the library as part of Stowe Performing Arts’ gazebo concerts.
Howe’s family home in Stowe is a rustic affair, meaning it’s only inhabitable during warmer months, but the solace she’s found in the area’s natural beauty and musical tradition has found its way into her life as a musician.
Stowe remains an emotional place for Howe. It’s where she spent summers with her father growing up, before his death when she was just 18.
“My memories of him are just so vivid. I almost feel like I get to visit him when I come here, which sounds like it could be sad and, in a way, it is a little bit, but it’s also really comforting,” she said. “I feel that his spirit is very much alive here. It’s a place he loved and taught me to love, that’s really special. That finds its way into my songs a lot.”
Performing a brand of modern Americana music, inflected at times with a country swing and drawing on a blues tradition, Howe got her start with a 2017 EP release that topped the folk charts and led to her ongoing musical partnership with Daniel Friedberg, a seasoned session bassist who goes by the stage name Freebo and most famously spent the 1970s playing with Bonnie Raitt.
“Visions,” Howe’s first album, was recorded in Bakersfield, Calif., and released in 2019. With a full band and Freebo’s springy bass lines, Howe presents a setlist on her debut album that hums with musical competency and a magpie tendency to flit across country songs awash in steel string guitar, rhythm and blues romps and quieter folk moments.
Howe has a penchant for covers, tackling renditions from musicians that are also clearly strong influences. “Visions” alone has covers from Sam Cooke, Taj Mahal and Raitt, of course. Her latest single is a cover of Joni Mitchell’s “A Case of You” from the seminal album “Blue,” which Howe makes her own while ambitiously tacking Mitchell’s challenging phrasing and cadence. “Angel from Montgomery,” penned by folk-country legend John Prine and popularly performed by Raitt, often closes Howe and Freebo’s sets.
The moments where Howe shines brightest are when her steady voice is allowed to take center stage alone. She closes the album with her take on Bob Dylan’s “Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright,” a song it would be easy to fall flat on that she instead wrangles with a smirking swagger and an effortlessly twang that would make Gillian Welch smile in approval.
“I’m a songwriter, but my last record had actually five covers on it and my next record will have two. I find that inhabiting another artist’s songs actually can be very powerful,” she said.
Howe recorded with Freebo and a full band at Muscle Shoals Sound Studio, the rhythm and blues mecca in Alabama, earlier this summer and is gearing up to release her second studio album next spring.
•••
Along with the gazebo concert next Tuesday, Howe and Freebo will also perform with Vermont bluegrass band Beg, Steal, or Borrow in a ticketed show at Zenbarn Friday, Aug. 13, at 7 p.m.
