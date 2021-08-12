Guitarist Matt Harpster is the guest artist this week at Stowe’s Main Street Live music series, tonight, Thursday, Aug. 12, 5-8 p.m.
Sponsored by Stowe Vibrancy, the series provides a downtown showcase for artisan vendors all summer long. Wine, dine, sip, shop and enjoy all that the village with the weekly jazz residency of Vermont Jazz Trio, comprised of pianist phenom Remi Savard of Montpelier, double bassist Jeremy Hill of Waterbury, and percussionist Peter Schmeeckle of Stowe.
Next week, Aug. 19, tenor saxophonist Jake Whitesell, joins the trio on the last week in the series.
More at stowevibrancy.com.
