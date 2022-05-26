The Northeast Fiddlers Association is hosting four outdoor fiddle meets this summer, including one at Oxbow Park in Morristown on Sept. 11.
Other meets include June 5, Currier Park, Barre; July 10, Statehouse lawn, Montpelier; and Aug. 7, Rusty Parker Park, Waterbury.
All meets are from noon-4:30 p.m. and are free and open to the public.
