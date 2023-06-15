The Elmore Store is excited to announce the Free Summer Concert Series, “Elmore Jams,” at The Elmore Store lakefront on Mondays, June 26 through July 31.
Events start at 5 p.m., with a cash bar and food by The Elmore Store.
Opening Acts play from 5:30-6 p.m., with headliners taking the stage from 6-7:30 p.m. each night.
• June 26: Knotwork with Michael & Annabel Moynihan, with opening act Ned Houston & Don Houghton.
• July 3: Chicken Fat Injection (formerly George Petit Quartet).
• July 10: Cookie & D with Carrie Cook and D. Davis, with opening act Joe Ciccolo.
• July 17: The Thunder Lillies with Peter Alsen, with opening act Jon Gailmor.
• July 24: Skylark (contemporary classical chamber music).
• July 31: Christine Malcolm & The Kate Brook Ramp, with opening act: Annabel Moynihan & Tess O’Brien, Irish traditional fiddle.
Information: call Jason Clark at The Elmore Store, 802-888-2296.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.