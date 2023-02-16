The Eleva Chamber Players is presenting the pianist Michael Arnowitt in a pair of concerts entitled “My Favorite Melodies” on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 3 p.m. and at 7:30 p.m., at the United Church of Christ in Waterbury.
The program will include works by Bach, Debussy, Schoenberg and Beethoven. It will also include music written by Ukrainian composer Victoria Poleva and a piece by Arnowitt himself.
Admission is $25, $20 for seniors and students. Tickets are available at elevachamberplayers.com or at the door.
Arnowitt has appeared as soloist with many orchestras, including the Boston Symphony Orchestra and the Kiev Chamber Orchestra. As an artist who is blind, he is also developing a new concept of a multi-sensory performance event where he will be collaborating with a fabric artist, chef, botanist and technologists to create a novel concert where the audience will be presented music paired with related simultaneous experiences in all the senses — touch, smell, sight and taste.
For COVID-19 audience policies or other information, go to elevachamberplayers.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.