The East Coast Inspirational Singers from New York City perform Saturday, Jan. 18, at 7 p.m. at Greensboro’s Highland Center for the Arts.
The multimedia presentation will chronicle and honor African-American culture, Martin Luther King, Jr., and the achievements of civil rights activists.
The group has toured with Celine Dion, Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey, John Mayer, Patti LaBelle and many others, appeared on many TV shows, and has been featured in off-Broadway and Broadway shows.
The Singers perform spirited gospel, R&B, pop, Broadway tunes, jazz and blues. The production will include a multimedia presentation of noteworthy slides set to music.
From racial strife to the jubilation of freedom and beyond, the slideshow chronicles and honors African-American culture, Martin Luther King, Jr., and the achievements of civil rights activists.
The group has also been featured in off-Broadway and Broadway shows such as “Dreamgirls,” “Smokey Joe’s Café,” “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” and “The Color Purple”
Tickets are $20 for adults, $16 for seniors, $10 for kids. Information: highlandartsvt.org.