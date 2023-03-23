Gerry Grimo returns to the Statehouse with his 10-piece swing band, the East Bay Jazz Ensemble, on Wednesday, March 29, at 7:30 p.m., offering jazz, blues and vocal classics as well as oldies, R&B and rock.
The concert is part of the Farmers Night Concert Series, a longstanding Statehouse tradition that goes back over 100 years when lawmakers entertained themselves in the House chamber during the week while away from home.
Artists from around the state, in genres ranging from classical music to bluegrass to barbershop, perform in the well of the House Chamber each Wednesday night during the legislative session.
The concerts are free and open to the public. More at bit.ly/42fQ5ut.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.