Enjoy a free Mother’s Day concert Sunday, May 8, 2 p.m., at Dibden Hall on the campus of Northern Vermont University in Johnson.
The concert, presented by The ArcoAria Ensemble, features composer and arranger Carlos A. Serrano, also on flute, Tom Charpentier and Sepi Bazel on violin, Bill Pierson, viola and Elizabeth Ryan, cello.
Special guests will include Mary Jane Austin on the piano and Peter Schmeeckle on the marimba.
