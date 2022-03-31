Solaris Vocal Ensemble, under the direction of Dr. Dawn Willis, will present “Delightful Pairings” Friday, April 8, Waterbury Congregational Church, 8 North Main St., at 7:30 p.m., with Grammy-nominated flutist Karen Kevra.
The concert will highlight classical choral works paired with a variety of choral favorites including spirituals, folk songs plus a jazzy song or two.
Featured composers include choral works by Johannes Brahms, Lili Boulanger, Samuel Barber, Moses Hogan, William Dawson, Hoagy Carmichael and Robert De Cormier and works for solo flute by Claude Debussy, Carl August Nielsen and Edgard Varese.
For ticket information, visit solarisensemble.org.
