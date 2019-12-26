Vermont soul blues artist Dave Keller will perform an early evening seated concert on New Year’s Eve at the Unitarian Church of Montpelier, 130 Main St., accompanied by his longtime bandmate Ira Friedman on piano. Doors open at 5 p.m.; the concert starts at 5:30. Tickets are $15 at davekeller.com/shows, or $20 at the door (cash or credit). All ages are welcome. Keller's most recent album, “Every Soul's a Star,” hit No. 1 on the Roots Music Report Soul Blues Chart and won a four-star rating from Downbeat magazine. Keller will tour the South and Europe this spring.