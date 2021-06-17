The Friends of the Plainfield Opera House and Plainfield Recreation Committee are holding a music series this summer that kicks off Saturday, June 26, 4 p.m., with the Dave Keller Blues Trio.
Keller has steadily built a national reputation as a topnotch soul and blues singer, guitarist and songwriter. Fueled by his love of deep Southern soul and blues, his performances ring out with passion, integrity and an ability to break down the barriers between performer and audience.
Keller’s current trio includes Ira Friedman (keys), and Jay Gleason (drums). These master musicians bring a funky spontaneity and contagious energy to each performance, expanding upon the recorded versions of Keller’s songs.
For more information go to plainfieldoperahousevt.org.
