Stowe Performing Arts presents its final concert of the 2021 Noon Music in May series in Stowe Community Church on Wednesday, May 26, with the Craftsbury Chamber Players Piano Trio, performing Joaquín Turina’s Circulo and Franz Schubert’s Trio in B-flat Major.
The latter piece was a special request of the late Irene Bareau, who loved chamber music and Noon Music in May.
Mary Jane Austin is very excited to be playing concerts. In normal times, she conducts the Mad River Chorale. Currently principal keyboardist of the Vermont Symphony, in 2016 she was awarded the title of honorary conductor. She is the pianist and chorus master for the Opera Company of Middlebury, and enjoys regularly collaborating with TURNmusic, Eleva Chamber Players and Vermont Virtuosi.
She co-founded the Vermont Italian Opera Intensive with bass Erik Kroncke, and together they direct opera and operettas at the Unadilla Theatre in Calais every summer. She is also organist at the Waterbury Congregational Church, and rehearsal pianist for the South Burlington Community Chorus.
Critically acclaimed as one of today’s most important and exciting performers, innovative violinist Mary Rowell defies classification. Known for her work with the Grammy Award winning Tango Project, the indie band The Silos and pop icon Joe Jackson, she has carved an indelible place in contemporary classical music by co-founding the post-classical quartet ETHEL.
Rowell has performed, recorded and premiered countless scores of today’s composers. She has appeared as soloist with the National Symphony, Houston Symphony, New York Chamber Orchestra, and Warsaw Philharmonic, among others and stunned the dance world with her brilliant solo electric violin performances of Richard Einhorn’s Maxwell’s Demon.
Cellist Frances Rowell was born and raised in Craftsbury. She got some of her earliest musical inspiration and instruction from the artists of the Craftsbury Chamber Players. She earned degrees from the Juilliard School before moving to Allentown, Pa., where she enjoyed a rich musical life as a teacher, chamber musician, orchestral musician and recitalist.
Since 1995 she has been a member of the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra. In addition to her performances as a member of the orchestra, she performs chamber music concerts, conducts master classes, and performs school educational programs through the New Jersey Symphony’s REACH program.
As seating for the concert series is limited this year, reservations and COVID protocols are required. Attendance is open to fully vaccinated attendees only. Send your name, complete contact information and proof of vaccinations to info@stoweperformingarts.com.
All requested information and reservations must be received by noon on Tuesday, May 25. Plan to arrive at the church between 11:30 and 11:55 a.m.
