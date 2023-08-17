In the history of jazz, only one bandleader has the distinction of having his orchestra still performing sold-out concerts all over the world, with some of the members personally chosen by him, 30 years after his death.
Pianist and bandleader William James “Count” Basie was and still is an American institution that personifies the grandeur and excellence of Jazz.
Stowe Performing Arts will present the legendary Count Basie Orchestra on Sunday, Aug. 20, in the Trapp Family Lodge Concert Meadow.
The concert begins at 7 p.m.; gates open at 5:30 for picnics. This is the final concert of the 2023 Music in the Meadow series. The orchestra will be directed by Scotty Barnhart and will feature guest vocalist Carmen Bradford.
Some of the greatest soloists, composers, arrangers and vocalists in jazz history — Lester Young, Billie Holiday, Frank Foster, Thad Jones, Sonny Payne, Freddie Green, Snooky Young, Frank Wess, and Joe Williams — became international stars once they began working with the legendary Count Basie Orchestra.
Today’s orchestra continues Basie’s legacy of stomping and shouting the blues, as well as refining those musical particulars that allow for the deepest and most moving of swing.
This concert is presented by The Springer-Miller Family and co-presented by Walt Levering and Kelly Ruschp.
Advance sale tickets available at stoweperformingarts.com until 4 p.m. on Friday. Tickets will also be available when gates open on Sunday. In case of inclement weather, check the website for concert location information on the day of the show.
Flood fundraiser
When you come see the Count Basie Orchestra Sunday, you can help Vermont’s flood victims at the same time.
My Own Maple is offering 8-ounce bottles of pure Vermont maple syrup for a donation of $20 each. The theme is “Neighbors Helping Neighbors.”
The limited edition label depicts the tented stage on a beautiful concert night.
Proceeds will be donated to the Vermont Community Foundation to help with local flood relief.
