The Morrisville Military and Waterbury Community band combine Wednesday, Aug. 3, for a free concert in the gazebo in front of Stowe Free Library, Pond and Park streets, 6-7 p.m.
The two bands come together annually to perform for this Stowe Performing Arts sponsored series. Patriotic music, Broadway show tunes, marches bring the town band experience to Stowe. Both bands are now conducted by Nick Allen, a local instrumental instructor
In the event of rain, head to Stowe Community Church on Main Street.
On Aug. 10, the final gazebo concert of the summer features Alice Howe and Freebo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.