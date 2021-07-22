The Morrisville Community Band has a few upcoming concerts.
On two consecutive Thursdays, July 22 and July 29, the band presents a free concert at the Peoples Academy bandshell, 7 p.m.
The band plays a wide variety of music including show tunes, marches, folk tunes, patriotic compositions, jazz and more. Spread a blanket, pop up some lawn chairs and feel free to dance if the urge strikes.
On Tuesday, Aug. 3, the band joins forces with the Waterbury Band for a free combined concert in front of Stowe Free Library, 6:30 p.m., before returning to the bandshell at Peoples Academy on Thursday, Aug. 5. 7 p.m.
